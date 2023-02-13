Following her halftime performance at Super Bowl 57, Rihanna revealed some pretty big news. A spokesperson for Rihanna confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna took the floating stage at State Farm Stadium roughly nine months after giving birth to her first child, and now she and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting again.

Leading up to her halftime show, Rihanna did an interview with NFL Network in which she hinted that she might have a guest with her on stage.

"I'm thinking about bringing someone," she said. "I'm not sure, but we'll see."

Rihanna didn't bring out any surprise performers, but perhaps she was referring to the news that would drop after her show.

In an interview with THR after her halftime performance, Rihanna said she did hesitate when asked to perform the halftime show so soon after having her first child. However, the challenge appealed to her, and she wanted her son to see her on one of the biggest stages in the world.

"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this," Rihanna said.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world - you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was ... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that."

During her halftime show, Rihanna performed several of her biggest hits, including "Diamonds," Work," "Umbrella," and 'We Found Love."