Will you be watching Super Bowl LVII? There's a good chance that you will when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off -- whether you tune in for the actual game, the commercials or the halftime show. To be sure, the most viewed television broadcast in 2022 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.

The 2023 Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marking the third Super Bowl at the venue. The first Super Bowl at the location was won by the New York Giants, who ended the New England Patriots' perfect season in 2008. The second Super Bowl there was won by the Patriots, defeating the Seattle Seahawks. In just a few weeks, a new champion will be crowned on that field.

If you are reading this, there is a good chance you will be tuning into the big game, so here's all the information you need to know.

When is Super Bowl LVII

It's important to first know when the game is being played. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. After the conference championships the two teams that advance will get an extra week before the Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What time is kickoff

Kickoff will be 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is performing the halftime show

Rihanna will be performing this year's halftime show. There is no word yet on if any special guests will make an appearance.

Super Bowl LVII odds

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the game opened as a pick'em with the Over/Under at 49.5. Currently, the Eagles are -1.5, O/U is 50.