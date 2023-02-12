Super Bowl Sunday is here -- in fact, the 57th edition of the big game kicks off in just a few hours. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will take place on Feb. 12 -- the second Sunday of the month. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time, this Super Bowl location is one in which the league did not use a bidding process to determine who'll host the game. The NFL now unilaterally chooses a single hosting site for each game, and the city selected submits a proposal to host the game which is then voted upon at the league meetings.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

