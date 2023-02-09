The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.

This is the first Super Bowl location which the league did not use a bidding process to host the game. The NFL unilaterally chooses a single hosting site for each game, which the city selected submits a proposal to host the game which is voted upon at the league meetings.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Here are the dates for future Super Bowl games