Comcast says service has been restored to most customers in Philadelphia that were affected. The cable company claims vandalism caused the outage.

Customers reported outages in the area ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A spokesperson for Comcast said, "all services should now be restored to customers."

"We are thankful to our local teams that responded immediately and resolved this issue as quickly as possible. Anyone still experiencing issues should restart their modem and/or cable box," the spokesperson said.

Streaming was likely going to be the ideal solution for some of those in the greater Philadelphia area because of their Comcast service outage hours before the Big Game. Per 6 ABC in Philadelphia, Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said damage to some of their fiberoptic cable in the Kensington part of Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday leading to an outage.

The Super Bowl marked the first time two Black starting quarterbacks ever faced each other in a Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.

It also marked the first time two brothers have ever played against each other in the big game. Center Jason Kelce will be suiting up for the Eagles, while his little brother, tight end Travis Kelce, will play on the opposing offense.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, February 12 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Channel: Fox | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

