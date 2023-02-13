The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the quarterback market this offseason. For a backup, that is. In the aftermath of the franchise winning its third Super Bowl title in club history, veteran quarterback Chad Hanne posted on social media that he is "calling it a career" and electing to go out on top, retiring from the NFL after 13 years in the league.

"Capping it off with [a Bud Light] and another ring," Henne added on his post following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The 37-year-old has been in the NFL dating to 2008 when the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round out of Michigan. He spent the first four years of his career in South Florida before moving a bit up north to Jacksonville where he played for the Jaguars from 2012 to 2017. At that point he signed on with Kansas City and has remained with the Chiefs for the rest of his days in the league, proving to be one of the better backups that the NFL had to offer.

This postseason, Henne showed his true worth to the franchise after Patrick Mahomes exited the team's AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury. Henne came in immediately and led a team-record 98-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter to help build K.C.'s lead over the Jags.

In his career, Henne completed 59.6% of his passes with a 76.1 passer rating. He averaged 170.4 yards per game and had 60 total passing touchdowns to go along with 63 interceptions. As a starter, he went 18-36. During his tenure with the Chiefs (11 games), he completed 69% of his throws with a 96.6 passer rating.