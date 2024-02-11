Super Bowl LVIII is finally here and soon either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs will be crowned champions. These two teams are not the only ones who will be taking the field, however. Numerous singers will be included in the festivities, with performances throughout the event.

Before kickoff, multiple pregame performances will be broadcasted. Here is a look at all the entertainers scheduled to perform on Feb. 11:

Usher: Halftime Show

Eight-time Grammy winning singer Usher will be taking the stage for the most-watched musical performance of the year, the Super Bowl halftime show. Throughout his career, he has sold over 80 million records, has nine No. 1 singles and has earned 34 ASCAP Awards, nine Soul Train Music Awards, eight American Music Awards and with 18 awards, is the fifth-most awarded artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

Reba McEntire: National anthem

Country superstar Reba McEntire will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner," 50 years after performing the anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma helped launch her career. McEntire said she can't think of a better way to celebrate the anniversary and is "honored" to be chosen. The award winning singer's career has spanned through music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. She is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member.

Post Malone: 'America the Beautiful'

Grammy nominated artist Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game. Malone rose to fame in 2015 and has had chart-topping songs ever since.

Andra Day: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'

Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. Day's biggest hit "Rise Up" went triple-platinum and generated over one billion streams. Her career also spans into the acting world, and she earned an Oscar nomination for best actress in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

In-game DJ: Kaskade

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will have an in-game DJ. Kaskade will perform a set before the game, during warmups, and will bring entertainment during breaks in the action. Tiësto was originally scheduled to be the in-game DJ, but had to back out due to a family emergency.

All pregame and halftime entertainment will also include American Sign Language (ASL) performances.

The national anthem will be signed by actor Daniel Durant on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

"America the Beautiful" will be signed by model and dancer Anjel Piñero on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and will perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

