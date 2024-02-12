Andy Reid was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but even the Kansas City Chiefs head coach has a flaw in his game that has been put on notice over the course of his 25 years leading the sidelines.

Travis Kelce caught a 9-yard pass on second-and-10 at the Chiefs' 2-yard line, but Kelce appeared to get a poor spot at the conclusion of the catch -- leading to a third-and-1 at the 10. Reid called a timeout to draw up a third-and-1 play, but didn't challeneg the spot.

Basically, Reid just decided to call a timeout. No challenge attempt, then Pacheco was stopped for no gain on third-and-1.

The Chiefs punted, but the possession may have been longer if Reid would have attempted to challenge the spot. Certainly not Reid's finest moment a steh Chiefs have just two field goals through eight Super Bowl possessions.

Kansas City is also 0 for 2 in the red zone, with a turnover and a short field goal. Points are hard to come by, and Reid burned a timeout early in the third quarter of a one-score game.

That could come back to haunt Kansas City.