Coaching rematches are rare in Super Bowl history, which is what makes the Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that much more special. Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan represents the fourth rematch of head coaches in Super Bowl history, with Reid getting the better of the two the first time around.

History is on the side of Reid, who is seeking his third Super Bowl title in five years. The winner of the first Super Bowl coaching matchup has also won the rematch, as these coaches are 3-0 in such occurrences. Shanahan's lone Super Bowl appearance was a loss to Reid, who he'll have to get past in order to win his first Super Bowl title.

Here's the tale of the tape between Reid and Shanahan as they prepare to face off in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kyle Shanahan

The winningest head coach in 49ers' postseason history is Shanahan, who is making his second Super Bowl appearance. Shanahan joins Bill Walsh and George Seifert as the only coaches in franchise history to make multiple Super Bowls. The son of two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan has an 8-3 playoff record as a head coach -- tied for the second-best win percentage (.727) in NFL history (minimum 10 games). Only Vince Lombardi (9-1, .900 win percentage) has a better win percentage in the playoffs.

Shanahan certainly has a reputation for an explosive offense, as the 49ers have the most yards per play (5.9) and yards per attempt (8.1) among any head coach in the Super Bowl era (minimum 100 games). While Shanahan has a 64-51 regular-season record, he was winless trailing by five-plus points in the fourth quarter entering the postseason. That changed in the playoffs, as the divisional round victory over the Green Bay Packers was Shanahan's first down five-plus points entering the fourth quarter. The NFC Championship win over the Detroit Lions was Shanahan's first win down 17-plus points in the second half.

Having four double-digit win seasons over the last five years (reaching four conference championship games), Shanahan's offenses are one of the most explosive in the league. The 49ers ran motion on 70.2% of plays this season, second most in the NFL behind only the Miami Dolphins (78.6%). Using motion frequently allowed the 49ers to average the seventh-most yards per play in the Super Bowl era (6.61).

The 49ers led the NFL in yards after catch per reception in six straight seasons, the longest streak in the last 30 seasons. The quarterbacks with the two best seasons in NFL history in terms of yards per attempt (minimum 350 attempts) were coached by Shanahan -- 2016 Matt Ryan and 2023 Brock Purdy.

Shanahan gets the most out of his quarterbacks, providing an explosive offense as a result. He's won games with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo and has made journeyman players like Nick Mullens productive. All Shanahan needs is that Super Bowl title.

Andy Reid

After it took 21 seasons for Reid to finally capture a Super Bowl title, Reid is seeking his third Super Bowl title in five seasons. Just the fourth coach to make five Super Bowl appearances, a third Super Bowl title would put Reid with Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs as the only head coaches to win at least three Super Bowl titles.

Reid has never had a losing season with Kansas City in his 11 seasons, and has double-digit win seasons in each of the last 10 years. During that stretch, Reid has eight straight AFC West championships, six straight conference championship appearances, four AFC Championships and two Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs are just the third team in NFL history to make four Super Bowls in a five-season span, joining the 1990-1993 Buffalo Bills and the 2014-2018 New England Patriots.

The Chiefs are 128-51 (.715 win percentage) in Reid's 11 seasons, as Reid has 15 playoff wins with the franchise. He is the only head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises and the only head coach to win 10 playoff games with two different franchises. He also has taken the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to four consecutive conference championship games, the only coach ever to accomplish the feat for two organizations.

Reid is second in postseason victories with 25 (trailing only Belichick, who has 31), but he became the fourth head coach with 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl titles last season (Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry). Reid will join Belichick as the only coaches with 200 wins and three Super Bowl titles if he closes the deal on Sunday.

Reid's strength as a head coach is his preparation for games, especially when he gets an extra week to do so. In his career coming out of the bye, Reid is 21-4 in the regular season, 7-1 in playoff openers and 2-2 in the Super Bowl. That combined record of 30-7 (81.1%) shows how well Reid's teams perform when they prepare for an opponent.

The verdict

The Chiefs certainly have the experience going into this Super Bowl. There are 39 players on the 2023 Chiefs roster who have been a part of a Super Bowl in their careers, 18 of which have been to at least two Super Bowls. Of the current Chiefs roster, 35 players have been a part of a Chiefs' Super Bowl; eight of which played for the franchise in their previous three Super Bowl appearances. Ten of those players were with the Chiefs when they played the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

This is the group coached by Reid, who has two Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl appearances already on his resume. While Shanahan is coaching in his second Super Bowl, just nine players from Super Bowl LIV are back for this Super Bowl.

Experience goes to Reid while modern innovation is in favor of Shanahan. Don't count out how Reid has modernized his offense over the course of his 25 years as a head coach to fit his personnel.

Reid is one of the best head coaches in NFL history, and can catapult into the top-five head coaches ever with a victory. Shanahan could be on his way there ... if he can win this Super Bowl.