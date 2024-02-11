It is finally Super Bowl Sunday, which means it is also the final installment of best dressed NFL players of the year. As sad as we are to see the NFL season come to a close, we are equally excited to see who will be crowned world champions and hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the night.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years and looking for their third title in the Patrick Mahomes era, with the San Francisco 49ers in their way of their third ring.

Super Bowl LVIIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020. That one went to the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the then-Jimmy Garoppolo lead 49ers 31-20. The 49ers are hoping it is their turn this time, as they look for their first ring since 1994.

Players, coaches and personnel have spent the last two weeks preparing for the big game, some participating in the first Super Bowl of their career. While they have spent countless hours perfecting the football side of things, they also had a non-football task for the week: selecting their pregame outfit.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch.

The biggest night of your career deserves an outfit suitable for the event and the players rose to the occasion with some of the best looks of the season. Here are some of the best of the Super Bowl Sunday:

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is still bejeweled when he walks in the room, he can make the whole place shimmer. Kelce, who is dating singer Taylor Swift, looks like he could be going to "The Eras Tour" or the Super Bowl. This look works for many occasions and certainly is a show-stopper.

Here is another look at his look:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes often goes with a classic look and Sunday was no different. The well tailored suit, the red bottom shoes and the designer backpack create a classy outfit for the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey is playing in his first Super Bowl. He wore a striped suit, sunglasses and designer bag as he arrived to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in the Super Bowl and showed up in a dapper green suit.

Kristin Juszczyk is the biggest name in NFL fashion and she of course had to make something for her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk for his entrance into Super Bowl LVIII. She had multiple players sign the jacket as well.

George Kittle went with a sporty look for his entrance, with a matching tracksuit.

Here are some more looks from Kansas City: