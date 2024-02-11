Barring something unexpected, the Kansas City Chiefs do not plan to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney active for Sunday's Super Bowl, sources tell CBS Sports.

Toney will be a healthy scratch for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, one year after making one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVII.

The embattled wide receiver hasn't played in a game for the Chiefs since Week 15 against the Patriots. Toney has dealt with hip and ankle injuries, and two weeks ago against the Ravens, Toney missed the game due to personal reasons due to the birth of his child.

Toney has just 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown this season. He's dropped more than 15 percent of his targets this season, the most of any qualifying receiver.

In Week 1, Toney had a Mahomes pass glance off his hands against the Lions that wound up getting intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The Chiefs lost 21-20 to Detroit.

In Week 14, Toney lined up offside on what would have been the game-winning play that involved a lateral from Travis Kelce. The Chiefs lost 20-17 to Buffalo.

And the following week against the Patriots, Toney dropped an easy pass-and-catch from Mahomes that turned into an interception. Mahomes was visibly upset on the sideline after that play. Toney played four more plays after that interception and hasn't played since.

Toney went on Instagram Live before the AFC Championship Game and went on a bizarre rant that he later said he regretted.

Sources in Kansas City have said Toney isn't a bad person, but clearly there are trust issues within the building.

Toney returned a fourth-quarter punt in last year's Super Bowl 65 yards to the Philadelphia 5-yard line. It's the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Three plays later, the Chiefs scored the game-sealing touchdown.

The Giants drafted Toney 20th overall in 2021 before trading him to the Chiefs a year later. He has one year left on his contract, and it's possible he won't be back with the Chiefs next season.