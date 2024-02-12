The Kansas City Chiefs have taken their first lead of Super Bowl LVIII, erasing a 10-0 deficit only to go up late in the third quarter. After punting for the second time in the third and going without points for the seventh time in nine possessions, the Chiefs were up the river without a paddle.

A special teams gaff by the San Francisco 49ers gave the Chiefs new life, as punt returner Darrell Luter Jr. (the ball touched his leg) muffed a punt return -- giving the Chiefs the ball at the 49ers' 16-yard line. Justin Watson recovered the fumble and the Chiefs took advantage of the miscue on the very next play.

Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs up 13-10 with 2:32 left in the third quarter. Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in four Super Bowls, took the lead in three of them -- thanks to that touchdown pass.

The Chiefs led over the 49ers entering the fourth quarter, though it didn't last long as San Francisco answered with a touchdown of its own. The 49ers missed the extra point, and hold a 16-13 lead.