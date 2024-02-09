The Kansas City Chiefs continued their on-field preparations for Super Bowl LVIII on Thursday, and an injury storyline is developing that bears watching throughout the rest of the week. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was listed as a limited participant in the team's official injury report for Thursday's session. The club notes that Rice has an ankle injury.

This is a change in Rice's status from the opening practice of the week on Wednesday where he was a full participant, so this downgrade is noteworthy.

The 2023 second-round pick has been a key cog in the Kansas City offense this season and has the most yards after the catch (816) in the league this year (including playoffs). In 16 regular-season games, Rice hauled in 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. This postseason, he's piled up 223 receiving yards, which is the fourth most by a rookie all time in a single playoff run.

If Rice's ankle injury were to derail his availability or limit him in the Super Bowl, that would put more pressure on the rest of the Chiefs wide receiver room, which had been under scrutiny this season after the position group led the league in drops. Specifically, the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney would be among those who'd be the next men up behind Rice.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to illness. Jerick McKinnon (groin) was also limited while guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) missed his second straight practice.