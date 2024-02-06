Brock Purdy made quite the first impression on Boomer Esiason. A former league MVP who started in a Super Bowl, Esiason interviewed Purdy for a feature that will air as part of the "The NFL Today" and CBS Sports' pregame coverage ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Esiason has an idea of what Purdy is going through. While Purdy's counterpart on Sunday will be the Kansas City Chiefs and two-time champion Patrick Mahomes, Esiason's first Super Bowl was against the 49ers and their quarterback, Joe Montana, who had already won two Super Bowls by that point.

"I did ask him about being the other quarterback," Esiason said before sharing his impression on the 49ers' second-year quarterback.

"I was really, really impressed talking to him. I have to tell you ... I expect him to have a huge game on Sunday. ... His teammates love and respect him. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams have all taken this kid under their wing. We've seen throughout the year how they have defended him because there is some negative narrative about being a game manager.

"I think he's going to be great. He's just a really good person, and I think he's someone that America can root for."

49ers fans are surely hoping that Esiason is right. The final player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has enjoyed a meteoric rise since taking the reins of the 49ers' offense. His success has translated into wins for San Francisco. The 49ers are 20-5 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs with Purdy under center.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 4280 TD 31 INT 11 YD/Att 9.64 View Profile

Purdy will be tested on Sunday by the Chiefs' formidable defense, but it's not like he hasn't been challenged before. In fact, Purdy led the 49ers on consecutive come-from-behind wins over the Packers and Lions. Against Detroit, Purdy made plays with his arms and well as his legs as the 49ers punched their eighth ticket to the Super Bowl.

(Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and you can stream it on Paramount+; here's how to watch)

While he doesn't have a rooting interest, it's safe to say that Esiason is pulling for Purdy, who is looking to join Montana and Steve Young as 49ers starting quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls.

"I didn't have to give him any tips or anything," Esiason said. "I told him to enjoy it, and I expect that he will."