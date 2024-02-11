It's 'go' time, and in only a matter of minutes! Super Bowl LVIII has arrived after three rounds of playoff games and 18 regular-season weeks, and it kicks off in just a matter of hours. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Most fans are familiar with the cast of characters, which includes the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Andy Reid, and the Niners' Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Kyle Shanahan.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know to get ready on Super Bowl Sunday.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps



Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps Halftime show: Usher

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will also be available to stream via Paramount+. Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

Super Bowl LVIII TV schedule (CBS)

11:30 a.m. -- NFL Slimetime -- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan.

-- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan. Noon -- Road to the Super Bowl -- NFL Films

-- NFL Films 1 p.m. -- You Are Looking Live!

2 p.m. -- The NFL Today -- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt.

-- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt. 6 p.m. -- Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show -- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions.

-- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions. 6:30 p.m. -- SUPER BOWL LVIII -- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.)

-- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.) Following the game -- The NFL Today Postgame Show -- Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

What is the Nickelodeon broadcast?

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have teamed up to air several iterations of family-friendly NFL action, infusing kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts. This will continue with Super Bowl LVIII.

"There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

Super Bowl LVIII pregame coverage

CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage throughout the week leading up to the game, beginning on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. ET. Find all the details right here.