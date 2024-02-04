Earlier this month, The NFL announced that Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone will be performing "America the Beautiful" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Malone rose to fame in 2015 and since then is eight-time diamond-certified and has been nominated for 10 Grammys. He earned his first Grammy nominations in 2019. He earned nominations for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year for his hit song "Rockstar," Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now" and Album Of The Year for his sophomore album "Beerbongs & Bentleys."

He has been nominated for at least one Grammy every year since, including for "Sunflower" from "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," and his album "Hollywood's Bleeding." He has won multiple awards, including at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Music Video Awards.

Some of his biggest hits are "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] and "White Iverson," which are both five-time platinum tracks, and "Better Now," which has gone four-times platinum. The 28-year-old is also a songwriter, record producer and actor.

All pregame and halftime entertainment will also include American Sign Language (ASL) performances, with model and dancer Anjel Piñero signing "America the Beautiful" on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.