The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking their third Super Bowl title in five years, and becoming veterans at getting to this stage. Andy Reid has taken the Chiefs to their fourth Super bowl in five years, and they're the third team to make the Super Bowl four times in a five-year span.

What was Reid's final message to the Chiefs before they take the field for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers? A pretty simple one.

"Be yourselves and go play," Reid told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson as the Chiefs arrived to Allegiant Stadium.

What would it mean for Reid to win another Super Bowl and the Chiefs to continue this run? Reid won't go deep into that with the task still at hand.

"I really don't go there," Reid told Wolfson. "I just try to stay on task here and make sure we perform well. We want to do a good job and play well. We'll let all that stuff fall where it may after that."

Reid is second in postseason victories with 25 (trailing only Bill Belichick, who has 31), but he became the fourth head coach with 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl titles last season (Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry). Reid will join Belichick as the only coaches with 200 wins and three Super Bowl titles if he closes the deal on Sunday.