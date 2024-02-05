Super Bowl LVIII is almost here, and the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be unlike any other before it. Not only is the game being broadcast on CBS Sports, but this Super Bowl LIV rematch will be the first Super Bowl to feature an alternate telecast on Nickelodeon.

CBS will carry the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon will air the kids-and family-friendly telecast with SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star in the broadcast booth. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+, one of the many ways you can watch the game on an OTT device.

What is an OTT device? Any device that is not desktop, laptop, or mobile but is used to consume over-the-top content. Examples include Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire sticks, and other streaming devices -- including Pluto TV (owned by Paramount).

For cable users, the game can be streamed live on CBS.com, on Paramount+, or on any live TV streaming service that carries the channel. For non-cable users, you can watch the Super Bowl online through live TV streaming services that offer CBS, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Paramount+ (links for each available by clicking on the OTT service you wish to watch the game).

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: CBS/Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Keep in mind this is for the CBS broadcast only. The Nickelodeon broadcast is exclusive only to Nickelodeon. For those who wish to watch the traditional broadcast, there are plenty of ways to tune in!