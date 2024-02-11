Super Bowl LVIII is today (!) and it will kick off in just a matter of hours. The defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is a familiar battle as the same two teams met in Super Bowl LIV just four years ago, which the Chiefs won 31-20. Now, the Chiefs and 49ers are set to face off once again in just two days on the biggest stage.

In what will be a first for the Super Bowl, CBS Sports will have the big game available in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR. The 4K HDR feed will be supplied to various MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPDs (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor).

Super Bowl LVIII won't be the only program offered on these feeds. Over 10 hours of coverage will air on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, and will be available on all feeds offered by the network.

CBS Sports' pregame, halftime and postgame coverage will also be available on 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

HDR has a better display detail in shadow and bright scenes and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) displays a more vivid range of colors. The two provide a brighter and more colorful screening.

This year, Usher will be the halftime show performer, and his performance will be even more vibrant in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Nevada's first time hosting the game.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive children- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

How to watch The NFL Today pregame show

TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps



11:30 a.m. -- NFL Slimetime -- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan.

-- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan. Noon -- Road to the Super Bowl -- NFL Films

-- NFL Films 1 p.m. -- You Are Looking Live!

2 p.m. -- The NFL Today -- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt.

-- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt. 6 p.m. -- Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show -- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions.

-- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions. 6:30 p.m. -- SUPER BOWL LVIII -- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.)

-- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.) Following the game -- The NFL Today Postgame Show -- Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.