After 18 regular-season weeks and three rounds of playoff games, the NFL's championship game -- and matchup -- is finally set: Facing off will be the San Francisco 49ers and defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Here's everything you need to know tp tune in for Super Bowl Sunday:

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps



Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps Halftime show: Usher

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will also be available to stream via Paramount+. Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

What is the Nickelodeon broadcast?

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have teamed up to air several iterations of family-friendly NFL action, infusing kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts. This will continue with Super Bowl LVIII.

"There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

Pregame coverage

CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage throughout the week leading up to the game, beginning on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. ET. Find all the details right here.