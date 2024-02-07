It's one of the most anticipated Super Bowls, and it will kick off in just a few days. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, meeting in the big game for the second time in five seasons as Kansas City seeks its third Super Bowl title in that time span. Kansas City defeated San Francisco in an epic fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl LIV, and it wouldn't be a surprise if this Super Bowl went down to the final possession.

The Super Bowl will kick off Feb. 11 on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ from Las Vegas.

Prior to kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII, get set for the NFL championship game by turning into CBS or Paramount+ for THE NFL TODAY pregame show.

THE NFL TODAY will provide pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, anchored by James Brown, who is hosting the Super Bowl pregame show for a record 11th time, alongside analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, as well as Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan, Jason McCourty and others.

CBS Sports' seven hours of Super Bowl Sunday pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 AM, ET on CBS and Paramount+, highlighted by: Nickelodeon's NFL SLIMETIME; NFL Films' ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL; YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! – an original documentary on the story behind the iconic NFL Today studio show; a four-hour edition of THE NFL TODAY; and the SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICKOFF SHOW.

Here is the coverage lineup for Super Bowl Sunday.

(All times Eastern)

NFL SLIMETIME – 11:30 a.m.

Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan are kicking off Super Bowl Sunday with even more slime. They will preview the game with NFL highlights, interviews and game picks as football fans have never seen them before.

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL – Noon

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL is NFL Films' annual look back at the sights and sounds from the 2023 NFL season. Culled by NFL Films producers, the one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Original orchestral music was once again used in producing the show. ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL debuted following the 1969 season.

YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! – 1 p.m.

"YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever" is an original special about the story of The NFL Today – the groundbreaking studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV. Featuring interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities, YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! reflects on the show's historic half-century of NFL studio coverage.

THE NFL TODAY – 2 p.m.

THE NFL TODAY will originate live from Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium, with four hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage leading up to kickoff. THE NFL TODAY is anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty will provide additional commentary, along with Kyle Brandt and other guests to be announced.

SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICKOFF SHOW – 6 p.m.

The kickoff show rounds out the Network's lead-up to kickoff, featuring the singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful" as well as the coin toss and team introductions.

SUPER BOWL LVIII – 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports presents Super Bowl LVIII live from Allegiant Stadium. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and Rules Analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network's SAP coverage in Spanish.

THE NFL TODAY POSTGAME SHOW – Following the game

THE NFL TODAY crew will recap Super Bowl LVIII, and Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

Catch all the pregame, Super Bowl, and post game coverage on CBS and Paramount+.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App