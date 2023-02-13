The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35, so it only makes sense to immediately move onto next season right? The Super Bowl has just ended, yet it is never too early to start looking at the next big game.

Next year's Super Bowl will conclude the 2023 season and take place in Feb. 11, 2024. It will be the 58th Super Bowl with the Roman numerals LVIII.

We obviously don't know what teams will be participating quite yet, but we do know where it will be. The next NFL championship will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It will mark the first Super Bowl held in Nevada.

The game will be televised on CBS and kick off at 6:25 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz is expected to be the play-by-play announcer, while Tony Romo is expected as the analyst.

Allegiant Stadium was built in time for the Raiders' first season in Vegas in 2020. The stadium has a capacity of 65,000, has 75,000 square feet of video boards and includes a 92-foot memorial to Al Davis.

Super Bowl LVIII was initially granted to New Orleans when the the decision for future locations was made in May of 2018. When the league expanded the season from 16 regular season games to 17, that meant the Super Bowl was pushed back. With Super Bowl LVIII taking place on Feb. 11, a conflict with New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebrations arose. The league then decided that Caesars Superdome would host Super Bowl LIX instead. Vegas was officially selected to be the site in December of 2021.

Right now, according to Caesars Sportsbook, the Raiders are ODDS to win it all next year, meaning their odds to win a home Super Bowl are INFO. MORE ODDS.