The road to Super Bowl LVIII has officially begun with both teams arriving in Las Vegas on Sunday. This is certainly one of the more anticipated Super Bowls in quite some time, and that's evident in the ticket prices for the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket currently available to get into Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's Super Bowl is $5,477. The average price of tickets sold for Super Bowl LVIII is currently $9,300.

With the marquee contest being held in Las Vegas, it's proved to be a much bigger draw than in previous years. Tickets are being purchased from more states and international countries than previous Super Bowls. Mexico is leading all international countries in ticket sales thus far.

The 49ers fanbase is going to be very prevalent in Las Vegas for Sunday's game. According to StubHub, three times as many 49ers fans as Chiefs fans will be attending this year's Super Bowl than did in 2020 when the two teams faced off. There's been triple the number of ticket buyers from the state of California than there were for Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.