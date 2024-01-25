Reba McEntire and Post Malone headline the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which was announced by the NFL on Thursday. McEntire will sing the national anthem and Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful."

The big game will be broadcast on CBS (Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff) and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.

A household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality, McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has more than 50 award wins, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Post Malone, a Grammy-nominated artist, will sing "America the Beautiful." Malone's top vocals include the Grammy Award-nominated "Rockstar" (feat. 21 Savage), "Sunflower" (feat. Swae Lee), "I Fall Apart," "Psycho" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now," and more.

Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Initially known for her 2016 Grammy-nominated behemoth, "Rise Up," which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification, Day has performed alongside numerous global artists and stars. Her feature-acting debut "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars, two Golden Globes for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture and Original Song in a Motion Picture.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be produced and arranged by Emmy Award-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will be the halftime performer.