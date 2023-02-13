We have officially concluded the 2022 NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions. When they traded Tyreek Hill away in the offseason while the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders made big additions, many were ready to write them off for 2022. In hindsight, that was a silly thought.

It's never too early to look ahead to next year, and the Chiefs are favored to run it back at +550. Caesars Sportsbook has already released their odds for Super Bowl LVIII, and you can bet on next year's Super Bowl right now. Below, we will examine five Super Bowl value picks you should consider placing right now. These are value picks, so we will ignore the top-five favorites for now.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

The Jets had a weird 2022 season. They crushed the draft, picking up the eventual Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, the defense was the No. 4 unit in the NFL and won them several contests, yet the Jets still missed the playoffs. The issue, of course, was the quarterback position.

New York is going to be in the market for a quarterback, and it should be viewed as an attractive destination. The Jets are an up-and coming team with young talent at wide receiver and running back. If Aaron Rodgers decides to play in 2023 and ditch the Green Bay Packers, the Jets are likely going to be all-in on the four-time MVP. Even though we don't know the quarterback at this point, I'll put a couple dollars on it now.

I'm not sure this offseason is going to be a fun one for Ravens fans. Lamar Jackson wants a contract that mirrors Deshaun Watson, and probably won't get it. The exclusive franchise tag is likely, and I've already made a prediction that things get messy. HOWEVER, when the dust settles, maybe the Ravens return to being a really good football team.

We all know Jackson is a perennial MVP contender when healthy, and that his defense has some young talent, plus a legitimate stud at linebacker in Roquan Smith. There are some holes to fill, sure, but this defense was a top-10 unit in 2022.

No offense to Greg Roman, but maybe with his departure comes a shift in offensive identity. Maybe this is the offseason where the Ravens score a legitimate No. 1 wideout and become even more explosive.

NOTE: I would wait to place this wager. When you start seeing all of the reports about contract talks not going well/potential trades, that's when you look to strike.

What a roller coaster 2022 was for the Dolphins. They certainly looked like a Super Bowl sleeper early in the year, winning eight of their first 11 games. However, with Tua Tagovailoa's concussions, the Dolphins just couldn't finish strong. Still, I think it's worth remembering how hot they started. Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 2 and then Miami defeated the mighty Buffalo Bills the next week. Mike McDaniel's offense can be one of the best in the NFL.

Now, the defense definitely needs some help, and the Dolphins do reside in an up-and-coming division, but I like McDaniel and believe the Dolphins will be even better in 2023. Maybe this is the year they make a Philadelphia Eagles-like jump.

The Vikings defense was terrible in 2022, but hiring Brian Flores to lead that side of the ball is an "A+" move in my opinion. Kevin O'Connell accomplished much in his first season as head coach -- a 13-4 record and an NFC North title. I think adding another legitimate starting wideout is something Minnesota should do, but all-in-all I think the Vikings are an intriguing long shot to win it all. Thrown in that Rodgers could be gone from the division, and that just furthers my case.

The longest of long shots. If we learned anything about the Bears in 2022, it's that they have a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. He can improve on some aspects in the passing game, but he was lauded for his arm power coming out of college. Expect him to improve as a passer in 2023. Once he does, Fields is going to be hard to stop. Not many foresaw him turning into Michael Vick this past season.

The Bears roster needs a lot of work, but general manager Ryan Poles has set the franchise up for what could be a quick rebuild. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick -- which it will sell for top dollar -- and the most projected cap space in the NFL. It's a very tall task for the Bears to go from worst to first in one year, but with a star like Fields and all they have at their disposal in the offseason, there's probably value on throwing an Andrew Jackson on this and then potentially making $2,000 a year from now.