The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to join an elite group when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. Kansas City (14-6), which won its second championship in four years last season, is looking to become the eighth franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles and first since New England in 2004. San Francisco (14-5) will hope to avenge its 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 and secure the club's sixth championship, which would tie the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most in NFL history.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or any other Super Bowl 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He is 19-12-2 over his last 33 NFL picks, for a profit of $558. Additionally, Roberts is an astounding 22-5 (+1650) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024 from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several Super Bowl 58 odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -129, Kansas City +109

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" after being selected with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has been anything but since becoming San Francisco's starting quarterback. The 24-year-old from Iowa State won all five of his regular-season starts as a rookie last season and guided the team to a pair of playoff wins before suffering a debilitating elbow injury in a loss to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy recovered well enough from UCL surgery to lead the 49ers to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the conference this season before helping orchestrate comebacks against Green Bay and Detroit en route to the team's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Purdy set the NFL record for yards per attempt with an average of 9.6 and also led the league in passer rating (113.0) and QBR (72.7) in 2023. The 49ers also boast the NFL rushing leader, Christian McCaffrey, who set a career-high with 1,459 yards and has gained 188 in the postseason. The 27-year-old recorded two touchdown runs in both of San Francisco's playoff games thus far and has found the end zone in each of his five postseason contests with the team. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 2-1 against the spread in the Super Bowl during head coach Andy Reid's tenure, including last year's victory versus Philadelphia as a 1.5-point underdog. Including the postseason, the Chiefs have gone 10-1-1 ATS as underdogs in games started by Patrick Mahomes, winning nine of the 11 contests outright. The 91% cover percentage is the best as an underdog by a starting quarterback since the 1970 merger.

A two-time Super Bowl MVP who also has won the regular-season version of the award twice, Mahomes owns a 14-3 career record in the playoffs. The 28-year-old has thrown for more than 300 yards just once in his last seven postseason contests but has gone six straight without an interception, throwing a total of 11 touchdown passes in that span. Seven of those scoring tosses went to tight end Travis Kelce, whose 19 career TD catches put him behind only Jerry Rice (22) for most in NFL playoff history. See which team to pick here.

