The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to put Andy Reid in an exclusive group when they meet the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. Kansas City (14-6) helped Reid earn his second championship last season and now will try to help him join Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh as the only head coaches in NFL history with at least three Super Bowl victories. San Francisco (14-5) will hope to get Kyle Shanahan his first title after losing to the Chiefs in his initial opportunity four years ago.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or any other Super Bowl 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He is 19-12-2 over his last 33 NFL picks, for a profit of $558. Additionally, Roberts is an astounding 22-5 (+1650) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024 from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several Super Bowl 58 odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -128, Kansas City +108

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



49ers vs. Chiefs: See picks at SportsLine

49ers vs. Chiefs live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why the 49ers can cover

Trailing by 17 at halftime, San Francisco made an impressive comeback against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game, scoring 24 consecutive points en route to a 34-31 victory. It was the 38th playoff win for the franchise, breaking a tie with Green Bay and New England for most in NFL history. Brock Purdy was extremely effective during the second-half rally as he was 13-of-16 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown while also gaining 49 yards on the ground.

The 24-year-old Purdy will become the fifth different quarterback to start in a Super Bowl for the 49ers but looks to become the first since Steve Young in 1994 to guide them to the championship. Purdy has plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal as NFL regular-season rushing leader Christian McCaffrey leads the ground game while tight end George Kittle and wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are key members of the aerial attack. Samuel actually is a dual threat as he has recorded the most regular-season rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in league history with 19 and added one in the postseason. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has won eight consecutive AFC West titles and never has had a losing season during Reid's tenure, which began in 2013. The team has recorded 14 playoff victories with the combination of Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who look to break a tie with Noll and Terry Bradshaw for the second-most by a head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history. The Chiefs are riding a six-game postseason winning streak after defeating Baltimore 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

Scoring against Kansas City after halftime has been an extremely difficult task of late. The club has allowed only one touchdown and 19 points in the second half over its last six games, including the postseason, and limited opponents to just a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter during that span. The streak of not permitting a fourth-quarter TD matches the Chiefs' longest under Reid's watch. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

Roberts has analyzed 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 2024, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread hits hard, all from the expert who is an amazing 22-5 on picks involving San Francisco, and find out.