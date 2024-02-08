The San Francisco 49ers will attempt to match an NFL record when they take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. San Francisco (14-5) has five Super Bowl titles under its belt and can pull even with Pittsburgh and New England for most in league history by dethroning Kansas City. The Chiefs (14-6) are seeking their third title in five years and looking to become the first team since the Patriots in 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Kansas City began its current run with a 31-20 triumph over the 49ers four years ago in Super Bowl 54.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or any other Super Bowl 2024 predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He is 19-12-2 over his last 33 NFL picks, for a profit of $558. Additionally, Roberts is an astounding 22-5 (+1650) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the 49ers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024 from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several Super Bowl 58 odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -127, Kansas City +107

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

When San Francisco's big three on offense are healthy, the team is nearly unbeatable. Including the postseason, the 49ers own a 15-1 record since Brock Purdy's first start when the quarterback, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel all play the entire game. They have scored an average of 32.8 points in those contests and have outscored their opponents by 15.7 per game.

McCaffrey and Samuel both are dual threats, with the former recording an NFL-leading 1,459 yards rushing and 564 receiving during the regular season while the latter racked up 225 and 892, respectively. McCaffrey shared the league lead in total touchdowns with Miami's Raheem Mostert with 21 as he ran for 14 scores and was tied for first on the 49ers with seven TD receptions. The 27-year-old hasn't had any difficulty finding the end zone this postseason either, rushing for a pair of touchdowns in both of San Francisco's first two games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Including Super Bowl 54, Kansas City has won three straight meetings with San Francisco and five of the last six. Patrick Mahomes came up with a tremendous performance against the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2022 season, completing 25-of-34 pass attempts for 423 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 44-23 victory. The 28-year-old also had a strong showing versus San Francisco in their Super Bowl meeting as he earned MVP honors after finishing with 286 passing yards while throwing for two TDs and running for another.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Rachee Rice have been Mahomes' favorite targets this postseason, as each has recorded at least 20 catches and 220 receiving yards. But someone on which to keep an eye in Super Bowl LVIII is Mecole Hardman, who has been a non-factor in the playoffs thus far as he has two receptions for five yards, a pair of carries for minus-five yards and fumbled the ball out of the end zone against Buffalo in the divisional round. However, the 25-year-old, who signed with the New York Jets as a free agent last March after winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs but returned in a trade in October, ran for a pair of TDs and also hauled in a scoring pass in last season's triumph over the 49ers.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

Roberts has analyzed 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

