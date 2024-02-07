The San Francisco 49ers have an immensely talented roster heading into Super Bowl LVIII, arguably the best roster in the NFL. San Francisco certainly has the pieces in place to win a Super Bowl, having the No. 1 offense in points per possession (2.70) and yards per possession (37.8). The defense isn't too shabby either, ranking third in points per game allowed (17.5) and 15.5% of the opponent's drives resulting in a turnover (second in NFL).

San Francisco is seeking its first championship since 1994, as this group is looking to join the likes of Joe Montana, Steve Young, and Jerry Rice as franchise legends. Who are the three players who will become household names in this Super Bowl?

These names are already known around the NFL, but their spotlight could be even bigger after a strong performance Sunday.

Aiyuk's name doesn't get mentioned as frequently in the 49ers cavalry of stars on offense, but the wide receiver is in the midst of his best season ever. He finished with 75 catches for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns with 17.9 yards per catch, earning Second Team All-Pro honors.

Aiyuk has the most 100-yard receiving games in a season for a 49ers player since Rice in 1995. He led the NFL in percentage of receptions for first downs or touchdowns this season (81.3%) and was third in the league in yards per route run this season (3.1) behind only Nico Collins and Tyreek Hill.

Aiyuk is Brock Purdy's top target, and should be the case again come Sunday.

Brock Purdy

For all the talk Purdy gets about being a "game manager," the numbers say otherwise. The third-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl in NFL history, Purdy has the highest yards per attempt by a quarterback in a season in NFL history (9.6). Purdy led the NFL in yards per attempt on throws of 0+, 5+, 10+, 15+, 20+ and 25+ air yards this season (per CBS Sports Research), showcasing he's more than a "game manager."

Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and an 113.0 passer rating. He led the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), and passer rating. The postseason numbers aren't as great, but Purdy has two game-winning drives in two playoff games, a major reason why the 49ers are playing in Las Vegas in the first place.

The 49ers need Purdy to shine if they are going to win the Super Bowl. Not only will Purdy shed that "game manager" label for good, he'll be the second-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. This could be the start of greatness for Purdy.

The anchor of the 49ers defense is arguably the best linebacker in the league. A First Team All-Pro for the third time in four seasons, Warner finished his 2023 season with 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles this season.

Warner was the only player in the league with four interceptions and four forced fumbles this year and is the only player in the last 25 years with 125+ tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in a season. He's taken his game up a notch in the playoffs, having 13 tackles with a pass defended and a tackle for loss in the NFC Championship win over the Detroit Lions (20 tackles in two postseason games and his 84 tackles are the most for any player since 2018).

Quarterbacks are just 6 of 14 for 49 yards targeting Warner this postseason, showcasing he's as dominant in coverage as he is at finding the football. Warner's assignment will likely be Travis Kelce on Sunday, and making sure Patrick Mahomes doesn't do the inhuman things he does.

If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, Warner will have a lot to do with them hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.