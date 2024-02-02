Winning a Super Bowl is one of the most difficult jobs for a quarterback in the NFL, as that's a barometer for how a position is judged in the league. Just look at the great quarterbacks who have never captured a Super Bowl title (Dan Marino being one) and what their legacy is as an NFL signal-caller.

Thanks to Patrick Mahomes, there are plenty of great quarterbacks who have not captured a Super Bowl title yet. Joe Burrow was close to getting one, same with Jalen Hurts, but fell just shy of besting Mahomes (Burrow actually came back to beat Mahomes once).

Who are the best active quarterbacks who haven't hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy? The prerequisite is a quarterback has to be in the league for at least three years (so Brock Purdy is ineligible, even though he's in the Super Bowl).

These quarterbacks are the top ones who haven't won the Super Bowl title -- and have the best chance to get off this list based on their regular-season and postseason accomplishments.

T5. Jalen Hurts

Hurts already has taken the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in his four seasons and is the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, rush for 70 yards, and rush for three touchdowns in a game -- doing it in a Super Bowl. Already fourth on the all-time list in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (41), Hurts is the first quarterback to have 10-plus rushing touchdowns in a season for three consecutive years.

The Eagles have made the playoffs every year with Hurts as the starting quarterback and have a 34-17 record with Hurts as the starter. Despite the late-season collapse in 2023, the Eagles win a lot of games with Hurts as their quarterback.

Hurts is only 25 years old, so there's plenty of time to add to his legacy.

Herbert not having a playoff victory through four seasons is actually incredible considering the former first-rounder having the most completions (1,613) and passing yards (17,223) after a player's first four seasons in NFL history. He's also tied with Mahomes for the second-most passing touchdowns (114) after four seasons.

The Chargers average 24.4 points and allow 24.8 points in Herbert's 62 starts (30-32 record), the second-most points per game allowed by a quarterback with a career losing record since 1950. Herbert puts up the numbers to win playoff games, but defense and coaching have failed him. He's still just 25 years old.

With Jim Harbaugh as Herbert's head coach, perhaps that changes. Harbaugh wins everywhere he goes, so why not with the Los Angeles Chargers?

Prescott has an impressive regular-season record of 73-41 in his eight seasons, yet has failed to make it out of the divisional round of the playoffs despite making the postseason five times. Prescott's 2-5 postseason record is tied for the worst among quarterbacks who have made at least five playoff starts.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has 202 passing touchdowns to just 74 interceptions in the regular season with a 99.0 passer rating (fifth-highest in NFL history). Prescott needs a deep playoff run to advance into the upper echelon of the elite quarterbacks in the league.

Time is of the essence for Prescott, however, as he turned 30 last year.

3. Joe Burrow

Burrow has never captured the MVP award (yet), but it wouldn't be a surprise if he wins one at some point in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback already has compiled a 5-2 postseason record and rallied to beat Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Championship.

Burrow has the highest career completion percentage in NFL history (68%) and has 97 touchdown passes to just 37 interceptions in his four seasons. When Burrow plays more than 10 games in a season, the Bengals make (at least) the conference championship game.

Just 27 years old, Burrow is heading into the prime of his career.

About to win his second MVP award, Jackson still hasn't made a Super Bowl despite being one of the game's best quarterbacks in his six seasons. The nine quarterbacks who have won multiple MVP awards have at least one Super Bowl title.

Jackson is the only quarterback with multiple seasons of 3,000+ passing yards and 800+ receiving yards. He's fourth all time in rushing yards by a quarterback (5,258) and owns 13 games of 100+ rushing yards by a quarterback (also an NFL record).

Still just 27 years old, Jackson has 15,887 passing yards, 5,258 rushing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, and 29 rushing touchdowns in his six seasons. The 2-4 playoff record is what Jackson gets criticized for, along with the 75.7 passer rating (98.0 in regular season).

There's plenty of time for Jackson to get to the Super Bowl and win it.

Allen already has an impressive resume in his six NFL seasons, good enough to be considered one of the best quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl. Despite playing in just one conference championship game to date, Allen has the most offensive yards per game in NFL playoff history (330.2) and the most total touchdowns ever for a player after his first six seasons (221).

Allen has the highest passer rating in a single postseason (149.0) and the seventh-highest in NFL history (100.0). Allen has 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions in the playoffs (27 total touchdowns) and five playoff wins.

He's still just 27 years old, so there's time to get to a Super Bowl and win it.