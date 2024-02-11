For anyone worried about Taylor Swift making it to Super Bowl LVIII, fret no longer. The 14-time Grammy winner landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon, per CBS News and has made her way to Las Vegas, arriving in Sin City in time for the big game.

She is officially at Allegiant Stadium, showing up with an all black look and what appears to be a Chiefs jacket.

Swift is cheering on her boyfriend, star tight end Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, as he is set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. She was joined by actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice and was later joined by Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce in the suite.

Swift was traveling from Tokyo, after her Japan leg of "The Eras Tour." Thanks to time zones, she had the time to make it back to cheer on No. 87. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and Swift will be in attendance in a suite, per the report.

Parking spaces for private planes in Las Vegas were booked for the weekend, according to the Associated Press, so there is a good chance Swift drove from Los Angeles to the Super Bowl site. The drive from LAX to Allegiant Stadium is just under five hours, which still gave her plenty of time to arrive.

Swift got on a private jet at Haneda airport after her concert concluded. Her concert reportedly ended around 9:12 p.m. JST, which is 4:12 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The superstar singer has attended 12 of Kelce's games already this season, often seen in the suite with his mom, Donna Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. After the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, Swift was on the field celebrating and could be back on the field after the game, if things go Kansas City's way.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly version that will air on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.