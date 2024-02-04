The Super Bowl is annually the biggest event in American sports, the most-watched broadcast of the year and brings together sports, music, celebrities and fans from all over. This year, the Super Bowl is in one of the entertainment capitals of the world: Las Vegas.
There are already lots of things to do in Vegas and the addition of the Super Bowl is only bringing more. Each year, there are Super Bowl parties that come to whatever city the event is in and this year is no different.
With tons of parties to choose from, it can be difficult to keep track of it all, so we put together a list of some of the best events of the week.
Super Bowl Opening Night
Opening Night kicks off the Super Bowl events, welcoming players, celebrities and fans. Players and coaches will make their first Super Bowl Week public appearance, answering questions from the media and addressing the crowd. It will be the only time, other than the actual game, that the two teams are in the same location at the same time.
- Date: Monday, Feb. 5
- Location: Allegiant Stadium
- Tickets: Purchase here
Super Bowl Experience
The Super Bowl Experience is another fun event that takes place each year, allowing fans to take part in interactive football drills, see Super Bowl rings, Lombardi Trophies and get unique photo ops. There will also be NFL players signing autographs and speaking with fans.
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 10
- Location: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center
- Tickets: Purchase here
Shaq's Funhouse
Shaquille O'Neal Super Bowl party has become a tradition for the week leading up to the big game. Musicians, athletes and celebrities are always seen at his event. There will be a carnival midway, games, rides, as well as food and drinks.
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9
- Location: XS Nightclub
- Performers: Lil Wayne, Diplo and more
- Tickets: Purchase here
Gronk Beach
Rob Gronkowksi is known for loving a good fiesta. The four-time Super Bowl champion hosts a music festival that has turned into one of the must-attend events of Super Bowl week.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
- Performers: Afrojack, Flo Rida and more
- Tickets: Purchase here
SiriusXM Pandora's Exclusive Concert
The concert is open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners and features one of the biggest Latin stars, Maluma.
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Performers: Maluma
- Tickets: Here is the official event website
Taste of the NFL
If you love trying new food, this is the event for you. NFL stars will be at the event as fans get to try a tasting menu curated by top chefs. Proceeds will help GENYOUth's in their goal to end student hunger across the country. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Location: Keep Memory Alive Event Center
- Guests: Culinary stars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher
- Tickets: Purchase here
Guy's Flavortown Tailgate
The event is free and family friendly and will be hosted by Guy Fieri and feature musical guests, food and drinks.
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, before the Super Bowl
- Location: Behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade
- Performers: Dustin Lynch, Diplo
- Tickets: Free event
h.wood Homecoming
This marks the third year of h.wood Homecoming, an invite-only event. It will take place over two nights.
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10
- Location: 360-degree entertainment epicenter built on the Las Vegas Strip
- Performers: David Guetta, Future and more
- Tickets: Invite only
The One Party by Uber
- Date: Friday, Feb. 9
- Location: BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Performers: Post Malone
- Tickets: Free for Uber One members
Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.