For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is getting its own in-game DJ. Tiësto will be bringing the 65,000 fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada some entertainment during the biggest game of the year.

Tiësto will perform a set before the game as Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players are warming up on the field for Super Bowl LVIII. He will stick around and play during breaks in the action.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS, with a family-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+. Some of Tiësto's performance will be featured on the broadcast and live streamed on his social channels.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" Tiësto said (via NFL.com). "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place, Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

Tim Tubito, the director of event presentation and content for the NFL, said the addition of an in-game DJ is a nod to the culture of the city, as well as a way to continue to improve the experience for fans.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event," Tubito said. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

Tiësto has been nominated for three Grammy awards and took home one for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for "All Of Me (Tiësto's Birthday Treatment Remix)." He is platinum-certified, has sold more than 36 million albums, aggregated over 11 billion streams worldwide and has six Billboard "Hot 100" songs.

This is the fifth year a DJ will perform during warmups, dating back to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. DJ Khaled performed in Miami, D-Nice performed in Tampa Bay, Zedd performed in Los Angeles and DJ Snake did a set last year in Phoenix, but none of them continued during the game, as Tiësto is.