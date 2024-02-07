The NFL's best running back is about to play on the NFL's biggest stage. Christian McCaffrey, the engine that makes the 49ers' offense go, is hoping to do his part in helping San Francisco capture its first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 29 years.

McCaffrey has shed the label that dogged him during the end of his time with the Carolina Panthers. While his ability has never been questioned, his durability was after injuries sidelined him for all but 10 games during the 2021 and '22 seasons. Some were beginning to wonder whether injuries would ultimately cut McCaffrey's promising career short.

Those thoughts seem funny now, considering that McCaffrey hasn't missed a game over the last two years. But his availability since coming to San Francisco is at least partly a byproduct of the 49ers' concerted effort to monitor his workload.

McCaffrey averaged 21.2 touches per game this season. Ironically, the most carries he received in a game (22) took place way back in Week 1. Against the Lions in last Sunday's NFC title game, McCaffrey had 20 carries in a game for the first time since Week 11. He had 24 total touches in each of the 49ers' first two playoff games, a slight uptick from his regular season average.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

With no more games left after Sunday, will Kyle Shanahan lean more on McCaffrey, similarly to how his father rode Terrell Davis to victory in his first Super Bowl win 26 years ago? To help find the answer to that question, I asked three members of our "NFL Today" crew -- JJ Watt, Phil Simms and Boomier Esiason -- ahead of Sunday's game between the 49ers and Chiefs.

Watt, who spoke with McCaffrey on Monday for an interview that will air during CBS Sports' Super Bowl pregame show, feels that giving McCaffrey a bigger workload would take away from what 49ers' offense does best.

"That ball needs to be spread around," Watt said. "They have so many playmakers. It almost is detrimental to their offense to give it to one guy exclusively. Because spreading the ball around and not knowing exactly who to double team and how to defend, that's what makes the 49ers so special. I wouldn't say that I would expect his workload to increase."

Simms, however, said that wouldn't be surprised if Shanahan decides to give McCaffrey more work than he normally would, given that this is the final game of the season.

"The thing about being a running back in the NFL, it's like being a quarterback. They can get the ball to him as much as they want to," Simms said. 'They put him in a lot of unique situations as a wide receiver, (but) I haven't seen it as much this year as I probably did last year. They design quite a few plays every game that he is by far the No. 1 target to try to get the football to. And it comes out of the backfield.

"It's going to be interesting. I'd say this, JJ. Hey, they're not worried about next week. They can pick up the carries and stuff like that if they really need it because it is the Super Bowl and it is the last game of the year for them."

Esiason didn't directly answer the question, but his answer wasn't devoid of insight. His focus is more on the Chiefs' defense and what their three-time Super Bowl winning coordinator might have up his sleeve.

"It'll be Steve Spagnuolo's toughest test to date," Esiason said. "Last week they had to contain Lamar [Jackson]. They did a great job with the rush lanes and the rush integrity. This week, you have stars all over the field for the 49ers on offense, including Deebo Samuel who gives them another different kind of way about going after a defense.

"I would think that Kyle Shanahan's going to draw up a great game plan. It's up to Brock Purdy to execute that game plan. I can't wait to see whether or not Steve Spagnuolo does what he did last week. Is he going to rush, three, four, five or is he going to do six again like he did last week? I don't think so, but it's going to be fun watching the offense of the 49ers against the defense of the Chiefs and the coordinators and the head coach going head-to-head together."

So, there you have it. While each answer was different, there are some parallels that can help determine how McCaffrey will be used on Sunday.

No one should expect a smaller workload from McCaffrey. Furthermore, if he has success early or if the game is tight late as it's been the past two weeks, it's realistic to expect him to have considerably more touches than he normally does.

If the Chiefs bring pressure like Esiason alluded to, that will likely lead to McCaffrey getting more work as a receiver. That's certainly not a bad thing, although the 49ers will need to have some semblance of a running game in order to keep the Chiefs' defense honest.

My two cents? I think McCaffrey's workload will either remain where it's been this postseason or will be slightly bigger. If I had to put a number on it, I'd go with 26 touches, which is just over what McCaffrey's workload has been this postseason.

How will those touches be spread out? As Esiason alluded to, McCaffrey might be more of a receiving threat, especially if the Chiefs pressure Purdy. With that in mind, don't be surprised if McCaffrey leads San Francisco in catches.

No one, not even Shanahan, knows exactly how things will play out. We do know, though, is that McCaffrey will play a significant role in the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII. Who knows, McCaffrey could even become the first running back since Davis to win Super Bowl MVP in a game that also featured McCaffrey's dad, former Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey.