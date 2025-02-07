The final game of the 2024 NFL season is upon us, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only thing standing in the way of a three-peat for Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs -- and a big payday for Pat Riley. Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans, and everything is on the line here. Mahomes and Andy Reid can solidify themselves as one of the best duos of all-time, while Jalen Hurts is looking to etch his place in NFL history with his first Super Bowl win.

There are plenty of wild facts when it comes to the biggest football game of the year. Below, we will list 10 crazy Super Bowl trends you should be aware of, from CBS Sports Research.

Gambling odds courtesy of BetMGM

10. Rematches don't favor the losing QBs

Mahomes and Hurts will become the fourth pair of opposing quarterbacks to meet in multiple Super Bowls, joining Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jim Kelly, and Eli Manning and Tom Brady. The winner of the first meeting also won the second meeting in the previous three instances! Not good news for Hurts.

9. Coin toss trends

Heads or tails? It's the most ridiculous bet you can make on Super Bowl Sunday. Tails has come up 30 times in the previous 58 Super Bowls (52%), but heads has come up in three out of the past four Super Bowls. Tails may be due on Sunday!

8. Score last, last laugh

The team that has scored last has won in 11 straight Super Bowls -- and 18 of the past 19! The only exception was when the Baltimore Ravens intentionally took a safety against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII back in 2013.

7. MVPs are usually chalk

The quarterback is the most important position in football, and that's why they usually win Super Bowl MVP. Quarterbacks have won 33 of 58 Super Bowl MVPs, including 13 of the past 18. The outright favorite has won five out of the past 10 Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes is the favorite at +105, with Saquon Barkley behind him at +240.

6. Chiefs favorite color is ... purple?

A popular prop to bet when the Super Bowl comes around is the color of the first Gatorade/liquid poured on the winning coach. Orange is the most popular color in recent Super Bowl history, having been poured out five times since 2001. However, the Chiefs really like purple, which they have splashed around in each of their last two Super Bowl victories.

5. Being the last to lose is bad

After starting 9-0, the Chiefs were the last team to take a loss this season after the Buffalo Bills beat them in Week 11. That might've been great for standings, but history says it's bad for your Super Bowl aspirations. The NFL's final unbeaten team hasn't won the Super Bowl since the 2006 season, when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears, 29-17.

4. Wearing white is good

Over the last 20 Super Bowls, the teams that wore white are 16-4. And teams that wear white are 37-21 in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs wore white when they played the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and they'll be wearing white again on Sunday.

3. Another nail-biter?

The past three Super Bowls have been decided by exactly three points. It's the first time that three straight Super Bowls have been decided by five or fewer points! If you want to bet that Super Bowl LIX will be decided by exactly three points, it's +400 over at BetMGM Sportsbook.

2. All-time Super Bowl Total is TIED

You won't believe this, but the Over/Under in Super Bowls is tied at 28-28-1! There was no total listed for Super Bowl I, and last year, the total PUSHED for the first time ever! When the Chiefs and Eagles met in the Super Bowl two years ago, they dropped a whopping 73 points. The total went Over by 21.5 points, and it was the third-most points scored in a Super Bowl all time.

1. Favorites haven't been covering

Favorites haven't fared well in the Super Bowl as of late. In fact, they are 1-3 over the last four Super Bowls, and haven't covered the spread in all four. Part of this is because Vegas listed Mahomes as an underdog in his last two Super Bowls. This year, he's favored to win.