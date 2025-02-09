Before Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her NFL fandom could be linked back to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pennsylvania native will now watch her former favorite team face her newly adopted squad in the biggest game of the year.
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX for a Super Bowl LVII rematch Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Swift is one famous face expected to be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but she likely won't be the only celebrity cheering on their favorite team, whether that be in person or at home.
Both the Chiefs and Eagles have well-known supporters, from musicians, to actors to other athletes. Here's a look at some of each team's famous fans:
Taylor Swift rooting for Eagles? Before Chiefs' Travis Kelce had her heart, pop star was loyal to Philadelphia
Cody Benjamin
Famous Eagles fans:
- Singer Taylor Swift (before dating Travis Kelce)
- Actor Bradley Cooper
- Actor Will Smith
- Comedian Kevin Hart
- Actor Miles Teller
- MLB star Mike Trout
- Rapper Meek Mill
- Singer P!nk
- Comedienne Tina Fey
- Actor Rob McElhenney
- Singer Zach Bryan
- Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden
- South Carolina coach Dawn Staley
Famous Chiefs fans:
- Singer Taylor Swift
- Actor Paul Rudd
- Actor Eric Stonestreet
- Singer Melissa Etheridge
- WNBA star Caitlin Clark
- Actor Brad Pitt
- Actor Jason Sudeikis
- Comedian Rob Riggle
- Actor Henry Winkler
- Singer Sheryl Crow
- Actor Henry Cavill
- Actor Morgan Freeman
- Actor John Amos
- Singer David Cook