Before Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her NFL fandom could be linked back to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pennsylvania native will now watch her former favorite team face her newly adopted squad in the biggest game of the year.

The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX for a Super Bowl LVII rematch Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Swift is one famous face expected to be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but she likely won't be the only celebrity cheering on their favorite team, whether that be in person or at home.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles have well-known supporters, from musicians, to actors to other athletes. Here's a look at some of each team's famous fans:

Famous Eagles fans:

Singer Taylor Swift (before dating Travis Kelce)

Actor Bradley Cooper

Actor Will Smith

Comedian Kevin Hart

Actor Miles Teller

MLB star Mike Trout

Rapper Meek Mill

Singer P!nk

Comedienne Tina Fey

Actor Rob McElhenney

Singer Zach Bryan

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley

Famous Chiefs fans: