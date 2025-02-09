reidbb.jpg
Bill Belichick may have the record for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach, but Andy Reid is about to break one of Belichick's other postseason records. Super Bowl LIX will be Reid's 45th postseason game as a head coach, an NFL playoff record. Reid had previously shared the record with Belichick, who presided over 44 playoff games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots

Sunday is Reid's sixth Super Bowl as a head coach, tying him with Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula for the second-most by a head coach. The leader in the clubhouse in that department is Belichick, who led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances from 2001-18. 

Most career playoff games by a head coach 


NamePlayoff games coachedPlayoff recordSuper Bowls coachedSuper Bowl wins
1.

Andy Reid

45

28-16

6

3

2.

Bill Belichick 

44

31-13

9

6

T3.

Don Shula**

36

19-17

6

2

T3.

Tom Landry**

36

20-16

5

2

T5. 

Chuck Noll**

24

16-8

4

4

T5. 

John Harbaugh

24

13-11

1

1

T5. 

Mike Holmgren

24

13-11

3

1

T.5

Joe Gibbs**

24

17-7

4

3

T9. 

Mike McCarthy

22

11-11

1

1

T9. Pete Carroll2211-1121
T9. Bud Grant**2210-1240
12.Bill Cowher**2112-921
13.Dan Reeves2011-940
T14.Mike Tomlin198-1121
T14.Bill Parcells** 1911-832
T14. Tom Coughlin1912-722
T14. Marv Levy**1911-840
T14. Tony Dungy**199-1011

** -- Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee 

Reid is hoping to make more history on Sunday, as the Chiefs will become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls if they defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs would also match the 1970s Steelers as the only teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span. Reid would join Belichick and Chuck Noll as the only head coaches with at least four Super Bowl wins. 

