Bill Belichick may have the record for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach, but Andy Reid is about to break one of Belichick's other postseason records. Super Bowl LIX will be Reid's 45th postseason game as a head coach, an NFL playoff record. Reid had previously shared the record with Belichick, who presided over 44 playoff games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Sunday is Reid's sixth Super Bowl as a head coach, tying him with Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula for the second-most by a head coach. The leader in the clubhouse in that department is Belichick, who led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances from 2001-18.

Most career playoff games by a head coach



Name Playoff games coached Playoff record Super Bowls coached Super Bowl wins 1. Andy Reid 45 28-16 6 3 2. Bill Belichick 44 31-13 9 6 T3. Don Shula** 36 19-17 6 2 T3. Tom Landry** 36 20-16 5 2 T5. Chuck Noll** 24 16-8 4 4 T5. John Harbaugh 24 13-11 1 1 T5. Mike Holmgren 24 13-11 3 1 T.5 Joe Gibbs** 24 17-7 4 3 T9. Mike McCarthy 22 11-11 1 1 T9. Pete Carroll 22 11-11 2 1 T9. Bud Grant** 22 10-12 4 0 12. Bill Cowher** 21 12-9 2 1 13. Dan Reeves 20 11-9 4 0 T14. Mike Tomlin 19 8-11 2 1 T14. Bill Parcells** 19 11-8 3 2 T14. Tom Coughlin 19 12-7 2 2 T14. Marv Levy** 19 11-8 4 0 T14. Tony Dungy** 19 9-10 1 1

** -- Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Reid is hoping to make more history on Sunday, as the Chiefs will become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls if they defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs would also match the 1970s Steelers as the only teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span. Reid would join Belichick and Chuck Noll as the only head coaches with at least four Super Bowl wins.