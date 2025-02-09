Super Bowl 2025, Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Start time, halftime show, odds, predictions, where to watch

NEW ORLEANS -- The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, as they square off for the world title for the second time in three years. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the 1965-1967 Green Bay Packers to win three straight titles (and the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls) while the Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl title and fifth world championship.

Saquon Barkley is looking to rewrite the record books in this one. Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards this season (including playoffs), 30 yards shy of passing Terrell Davis for the most in a season in NFL history. He also has 2,760 yards from scrimmage, three shy of passing Davis for most in a season in league history (including playoffs). Barkley and Davis are the only players in NFL history to have 400+ rushing yards and 5+ rushing touchdowns in a single postseason. Barkley is also 138 yards away from passing Darren Sproles (2,897) for most all-purpose yards in a single season (including playoffs).

There's also history on the line for Mahomes as well, as he seeks his fourth Super Bowl title. A fourth Super Bowl would place Mahomes with Tom Brady (seven), Joe Montana (four), and Terry Bradshaw (four) as the only quarterbacks to win four Super Bowl titles. Andy Reid can become the third head coach to win four Super Bowl titles (Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll) with a win.

Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the fourth pair of opposing quarterbacks to meet in multiple Super Bowls (Terry Bradshaw/Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman/Jim Kelly, and Eli Manning/Tom Brady). Mahomes is 22-1 in his last 23 starts and Hurts is 13-1 in his last 14 starts. This is the first Super Bowl matchup between quarterbacks entering winners of at least 13 of their last 14 starts.

This rematch should be one for the ages. We'll have all the action for you in the live blog below!

Chiefs vs. Eagles how to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -1, O/U 48.5