He may be very good at predicting Super Bowl outcomes, but Rob Gronkowski certainly knows a thing or two about winning the big game himself.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion who won three rings with the New England Patriots, picked against the Chiefs in the previous two Super Bowls. This time, though, Gronkowski is going with the Chiefs, who will make history if they defeat the Eagles on Sunday.

"That's the best dynasty, for one decade, if they get the three-peat," Gronowski said on The Tonight Show while putting the Chiefs' current run in perspective.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, it'll be hard to argue with Gronkowski regarding the Chiefs' rightful place in history. If they beat the Eagles, the Chiefs will have the rare distinction of being the only team to win three straight Super Bowls, a feat that will catapult them near the top of the NFL's dynasty rankings since the start of the Super Bowl.

Along with winning three straight Super Bowls, a win over the Eagles would give the Chiefs four Super Bowl titles over a six-year span, something only the 1970s Steelers have accomplished. The Chiefs have also played in a record five Super Bowls over a six-year span. Add all of that up, and you have the greatest dynasty of the Super Bowl era for one decade.

A Chiefs win would leapfrog them above the 49ers, Packers and Steelers dynasties and into the runner-up spot.

NFL's greatest dynasties of the Super Bowl era

** If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX

Each of the NFL's best Super Bowl dynasties has their own unique distinction. The Dolphins were the first team to play in three Super Bowls and boast the NFL's only perfect team (the '72 squad). Washington won three Super Bowls and played in a fourth one during an extremely competitive era in the NFC. Washington won each of their Super Bowls with a different starting quarterback.

The Raiders' first Super Bowl win came at the expense of the Steelers, who at that time had come the closest of any team to win three straight Super Bowls. The 1980 Raiders were the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. Three years later, they upset defending Super Bowl champion Washington in one of the most shocking Super Bowls in history.

The '90s Cowboys were the first team to win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. The '92 team completed the greatest turnaround in NFL history as Dallas had gone 1-15 just three years prior. The team the Cowboys dethroned, the 49ers, had taken the league by storm on the strength of Bill Walsh's revolutionary "West Coast" offense. San Francisco became the first team to win five Super Bowls after extracting a measure of revenge on Dallas in the 1994 NFC title game.

Vince Lombardi's Packers remain the last team to win five NFL titles in a single decade, with the last two including wins in the first two Super Bowls. The 1970s Steelers, comprised of 10 Hall of Fame players, are the only team to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice. Pittsburgh dominated an era that also included several other iconic teams that included John Madden's Raiders, Tom Landry's Cowboys and Don Shula's Dolphins.

The Chiefs probably don't have 10 future Hall of Famers like the Steelers. They also didn't play in an era that included other all-time great teams. But the Chiefs are playing in the free agency/salary cap era, which presents a challenge that Pittsburgh didn't have to deal with. Like the Patriots before them, Kansas City has proven that you can build dynasties in today's era. It helps that they have one of the best coaches of all time in Andy Reid, one of the best tight ends ever in Travis Kelce and one of the greatest quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes.

With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs would match the '70s Steelers with four Super Bowl wins. A three-peat, in addition to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years, would give them the unofficial title as the NFL's greatest dynasty, at least for one decade.