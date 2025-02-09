Skip to Main Content

Super Bowl 2025 commercials: Tracking every ad to hit the air during Chiefs vs. Eagles

Matthew McConaughey, Hailee Steinfeld and more A-listers will appear in commercials during Super Bowl 59

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the intrigue won't stop in between plays. That's because companies will air the best and biggest commercials on the biggest stage in American sports.

As is the case every year, fans can expected to see a laundry list of familiar faces in the ads. The amount of A-list celebrities already confirmed to be in Super Bowl LIX commercials is impressive. Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Hailee Steinfeld and Shaboozey are just some of the big names viewers will see on screen during the NFL's championship game. 

Super Bowl commercials 2025: Matthew McConaughey, Post Malone among long list of celebrities in teasers
Austin Nivison
Super Bowl commercials 2025: Matthew McConaughey, Post Malone among long list of celebrities in teasers

There's no question these commercials will have star power, but what will the overall quality be? Last year's Super Bowl had some solid ads, but only one of them cracked our top 20 of all-time. Can any of this year's commercials break through, and if so, how many?

Between the game and the commercials, it's tough to find time to get up and get a refill or use the restroom over the course of the evening. Luckily, we will have you covered with wall-to-wall commercial coverage all night, so feel free to step away from the TV without having to miss anything.

Here is every commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs.
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    SB LIX Prop It Up: Saquon Barkley Longest Rush

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    SB LIX Prop It Up: Player To Throw An Interception

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    SB LIX Prop It Up: Attacking The Total

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    SB LIX Prop It Up: Picking A Side

  • Image thumbnail
    4:13

    Sights And Sounds Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    SB LIX Buy Or Sell: Chiefs Will Have A Takeaway

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    SB LIX Buy Or Sell: TE's Will Have Bigger Impact Than WR's

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    SB LIX Buy Or Sell: Eagles Will Lead At Halftime

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    SB LIX Buy Or Sell: Chiefs Will Win, Complete 3-Peat

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Super Bowl LIX Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Blind Ranking New Orleans Delicacies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Do's And Don'ts In New Orleans This Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Antonio Gates, Jared Allen Among Players Selected To Pro Football HOF

  • Image thumbnail
    4:37

    Josh Allen Wins NFL MVP Over Lamar Jackson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Eli Manning, Fred Taylor Not Selected To HOF

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Pick To Win Super Bowl LIX MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Super Bowl Spread Currently Among Shortest In History

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Best Bet For Super Bowl LIX

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Same Game Parlay Presented By FanDuel

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Super Bowl LIX Expert Pick: Chiefs vs. Eagles, O/U 48.5

See All NFL Videos