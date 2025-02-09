Super Bowl 2025 commercials: Tracking every ad to hit the air during Chiefs vs. Eagles
Matthew McConaughey, Hailee Steinfeld and more A-listers will appear in commercials during Super Bowl 59
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the intrigue won't stop in between plays. That's because companies will air the best and biggest commercials on the biggest stage in American sports.
As is the case every year, fans can expected to see a laundry list of familiar faces in the ads. The amount of A-list celebrities already confirmed to be in Super Bowl LIX commercials is impressive. Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Hailee Steinfeld and Shaboozey are just some of the big names viewers will see on screen during the NFL's championship game.
There's no question these commercials will have star power, but what will the overall quality be? Last year's Super Bowl had some solid ads, but only one of them cracked our top 20 of all-time. Can any of this year's commercials break through, and if so, how many?
Between the game and the commercials, it's tough to find time to get up and get a refill or use the restroom over the course of the evening. Luckily, we will have you covered with wall-to-wall commercial coverage all night, so feel free to step away from the TV without having to miss anything.
Here is every commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs.
