It's happening. The Philadelphia Eagles will get back their veteran pass rusher for the Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team officially activated Brandon Graham from injured reserve on Saturday.

The 36-year-old tore his triceps in the Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams -- the game in which he became the franchise's No. 3 all-time sack artist -- and told reporters he was out for the year. However, the team captain rehabbed vigorously to suit up in the biggest game of the season. Philly opened up Graham's practice window just over a week ago, and he was a full participant in Friday's practice session. Now, he will officially be in uniform and ready to roll in what may be his final NFL game.

"Man, I'm probably the happiest one BG is back," Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said this week. "Everything he's been able to overcome, and he's been dominant for a long time. I'm excited he's back trash-talking us every day. I've probably heard the most."

The former No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has recored 76.5 sacks in 15 seasons with the Eagles. In 11 games played this year, Graham recorded 20 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In his final three games played before suffering the triceps injury, he notched 2.5 sacks.

In other roster moves, the Eagles elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, while placing offensive lineman Nick Gates on injured reserve.