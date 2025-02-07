NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Graham has repeatedly said this season would be his last in the NFL, calling it a career after 15 seasons. If the Philadelphia Eagles legend stays true to his word, Super Bowl LIX would be his final NFL game.

The franchise-record holder in games played with 206 (217 including playoffs), Graham would return after missing just over two months with a torn triceps muscle -- working frantically to play in the Super Bowl, the only game he had a realistic chance of playing once he got hurt in November. Graham went through a vigorous rehab process to have a chance to get on the field, setting himself up for a potential storybook ending to a legendary career.

As Graham prepares for one final game, plenty of Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players reflected this week on Graham's legacy and how he impacted the game. Trash talk and all.

Fred Johnson (Eagles offensive lineman)

On Graham's trash talk

"BG trash-talks everyone. Everybody, especially when we're walking inside to the locker room. I never noticed it until probably like a couple games ago. It was the Rams game. He was trash-talking whoever. And he usually does it when we're all walking inside. He usually tries to wait in the back and do it. So we walk in [the locker room], and he was trash-talking for no reason. I'm like 'BG, what are you doing!' He just laughed and did that 'ha-ha' he always does. He goes back 'I do this every day' with that 'ha-ha' laugh.

"So he trash talked only the D-line. I ask why. That's just BG, man. We trash talk all the time, but it's all love."

Saquon Barkley (Eagles running back)

What Graham means to the Eagles

"Oh, I've definitely dealt with the trash-talking side of BG. Just from playing against him for six years. The biggest thing I would say about him? How much love he actually has for the Eagles organization and the city of Philadelphia. You can really see that. You can see it when he's talking about it and he gets emotional.

"That was kind of the key thing for us. When we had the opportunity to get to the Super Bowl, he had the opportunity to play. That was just another thing added on for us to get to the Super Bowl. Whether it's his last game or not, we wanna see him go out there and put on that Eagles uniform and play for the city he loves so much."

Jordan Davis (Eagles defensive tackle)

On memories with Graham

"Oh the gems that he drops. My locker is right beside him, so everything he taught me about this league and how to go through this -- not just situations, but life in general. Those experiences with him are invaluable. He's old by league standards, but he's actually still a young guy in life and is still growing himself. It's nice to have somebody who's been through those [obstacles] and giving them back to the younger guys. He's a great guy through and through.

A trash-talking story

"So we had a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns and he was talking to the tackle (Jedrick Wills). He just goes to him at random 'You a fake-ass Trent Williams.' I couldn't believe it. BG always says whatever comes to his mind. He just be joking and having fun with it, but a lot of people seem to take it seriously. You can't do nothing but laugh at him."

What Graham brings to the team

"BG is a spark at any given thing. When he retires, man, he can still be a spark ... he played a long time in this league. If he doesn't come back, he'll still be welcomed with open arms. He'll still be in the locker room anyway," Slay said laughing.

Who talks more trash?

"He talks more trash than me. I'm more of the quiet, laughing guy. I got in trouble for being too friendly."

Jalyx Hunt (Eagles pass rusher)

On his influence

"BG's the loudest voice in the room. Seems like everything BG does comes to fruition, because it's gonna happen in the game. So, just listening to him. Developing rushes, not getting down on yourself. He's someone who's had somewhat of a tumultuous career, and he was able to enlighten me that it's OK to make mistakes. You'll make mistakes, but it's how you bounce back from it."

On his trash-talking

"It's hilarious. To somebody else, they probably get pissed, but to us, it's just funny. He said we like the attitude we have and he just verbalizes it."

On Graham's return

"Man, I'm probably the happiest one BG is back. Everything he's been able to overcome, and he's been dominant for a long time. I'm excited he's back trash-talking us every day. I've probably heard the most."

On the challenges Graham presents

"He's such a great player. He's been doing it for such a long time and always plays you so hard. He just knows the game inside and out. He's fast, he's physical. Lot of respect for that guy."

On the trash talk

"It's usually so loud, I don't know if I even remember what he says."

George Karlaftis (Chiefs defensive end)

On Graham's legacy

"Oh, he's a beast. Man, he's done this for a long time. He's a guy that's very well respected for his play on the field, but also off the field. His leadership you can tell he's a great leader and a great teammate -- and this is from afar. His body of work speaks for itself. Heck of a player. Heck of a career."

Anything he takes from him?

"With him, there are certain guys that don't do anything wrong. You're just so good at your responsibility and just being disciplined. That's him. He's been able to do that for a very long time. On top of that, he's one of the great pass rushers. That's what I try to emulate."

Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs offensive tackle)

On the trash talks

"So the first time I played him, BG was bringing the trash talk. That's part of his game, part of being a phenomenal player and having a phenomenal career. He's one of the best.

How does he trash-talk?

"So he definitely smiles when he trash-talks. You can just tell he's out there and having fun playing this game. He's a warrior. He wants to win and loves this game."

Andy Reid (Chiefs coach; Graham's former coach)

Favorite memory of Graham

"Oh boy," he said laughing. "He's always going 100 miles an hour. From the time he was a little shooter coming out of the lake 'til now. He just goes and goes."

Brandon Graham (on his best trash talk memory)

"I guess it's ... you know what? It's still kinda undone. This will probably be my favorite one. We get that win, you're gonna hear a whole lot more. Until then ... it has to be Super Bowl 2018. When we won, I was out there talking at my best. I didn't know if I was ever gonna get back.

"It was a good one. Man, that game was so up and down. They scored, we scored. We scored, they scored. It was so back and forth, but we did a great job in the end of making the play. We were talking a lot for sure. That day was fun."