There are many players and coaches on both sides of the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles that remain from their 2022 season showdown in Super Bowl LVII.

However, susperstar Taylor Swift is a new addition to the narratives in this season's Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in 2023. Despite her fame, one of the Eagles starters from Super Bowl LVII, tight end Dallas Goedert, failed to name a single song of hers at Super Bowl week's Opening Night at Casears Superdome in New Orleans. He even confused her for TLC.

"Is she the one that sings 'Don't go Chasing Waterfalls?' She doesn't? Man. A Taylor Swift song... She's an incredible artist, but she ain't on my playlist," Goedert said Monday. "I'm more of the Philly guys like Meek Mill. Obviously been listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. Won't get to see him at the halftime show, but I'm sure he's going to put on quite a performance."

Perhaps Goedert will take it upon himself to google Swift at some point during the week in order to better answer a question like that in the future, but it's more likely he remains locked on his rap-focused playlists.