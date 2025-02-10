PHILADELPHIA -- The historic season continues for Saquon Barkley.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back set an NFL record in Super Bowl LIX, passing Terrell Davis' mark for most yards from scrimmage in a season (including the postseason). He set the record with a 4-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He ended up finishing with 97 total yards (57 rushing and 40 receiving) on 31 touches in the Eagles' 44-20 blowout.

Barkley, who entered the day with 2,760 yards, needed three more to pass Davis for the most scrimmage yards in a season. Davis previously set the mark with 2,762 yards in 1998, a record which stood for 26 years. In that season, Davis rushed for 2,476 yards and had 286 receiving yards as the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl.

Barkley entered the day second on the all-time list for most yards from scrimmage in a season. Davis (2,762 yards in 1998) was first while Marshall Faulk (2,686 yards in 1999) is third and Davis (2,656 yards in 1997) is fourth on the all-time list.

Here are the all-time leaders in yards from scrimmage in a single season (including playoffs)

Most scrimmage yards in season (including playoffs)