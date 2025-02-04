NEW ORLEANS -- Saquon Barkley is arguably the brightest star of the Philadelphia Eagles' latest Super Bowl appearance. And yet the big-time running back almost didn't play for the Eagles at all. Asked about his exit from the New York Giants during Monday's Opening Night at the Caesars Superdome, Barkley revealed to reporters that he was "pretty damn close" to signing with the Chicago Bears last offseason.

Reports during free agency indicated Barkley's top suitors included the Bears, Eagles and Houston Texans. Before Monday, however, the former first-round draft pick hadn't elaborated much on the options he passed up, instead focusing on why the Eagles were the right fit -- a stance that's all the more justified by Philadelphia's trip to Super Bowl LIX, which fittingly falls on Barkley's 28th birthday.

Interestingly enough, the apparent runner-up for his services, the Bears, ended up signing Barkley's Philadelphia predecessor in free agency, signing ex-Eagles starter D'Andre Swift last March. The Texans, meanwhile, went on to acquire former Cincinnati Bengals veteran Joe Mixon via trade.

And as for Barkley? He probably isn't regretting the decision to go with Philly. On the doorstep of more NFL history after eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards this season, he recently celebrated his move from a win-starved New York tenure to the rival Eagles with fellow ex-Giant Parris Campbell. The latter told CBS Sports this week that he and Barkley view their rejuvenation in green as a "blessing."