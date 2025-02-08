The culmination of an 18-week regular season and a playoff gauntlet brings us to Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the last team standing, owning the right to call theselves Super Bowl champions and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles



Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 48.5

Pete Prisco's Super Bowl LIX pick

"How do you pick against Patrick Mahomes in the biggest game of the year? You don't.

"That's the simple way to make a pick for Super Bowl LIX. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, the Eagles will do so with a better roster, more top-end players and a physical style that exudes bully ball.

"But the Eagles don't have Mahomes. He is Mr. Clutch, maybe the best ever at getting it done when his team is down or needs him to make a play. The Chiefs are 6-1 this season when trailing in the fourth quarter. In nine playoff games where the Chiefs were behind in the fourth quarter, Mahomes has won six of them and lost two others in overtime after tying it. He is 3-0 in come-from-behind victories in the Super Bowl. You picking against that?"

Pick: Chiefs 30, Eagles 27

SportsLine's Matt Severance's Super Bowl LIX pick

SportsLine's Matt Severance has been on a 37-12 roll on NFL games coming into this Super Bowl and has now released his best bet for this game between Kansas City and Philadelphia. Severance has found a key X-factor that has him backing a bet that is plus money. He's leaning Over the 49 point total for the game.

59 bets to make for Super Bowl 59: Expert predictions, top player props, latest odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles Jordan Dajani

Will Brinson's long-shot bets

CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Will Brinson cooked up 10 long-shot bets for Super Bowl LIX, including two revolving around Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts 300+ passing yards (+710): In a perfect world for the Eagles, this doesn't happen. If Jalen Hurts' passing totals remain suppressed, it likely means the Eagles have run the ball effectively, Saquon Barkley is gashing the Chiefs on the ground and Hurts isn't being asked to chuck the ball around a ton. But there's a more than reasonable chance of two things happening here. One, the Eagles decide to zag and come out throwing the football a bunch to throw the Chiefs defense off, which would lead to more passing yards for Hurts as well as potentially elevate the pace of this game significantly and lead to more passing attempts. Or two, the Chiefs jump out to a lead and the Eagles are forced to throw a lot against the K.C. defense. Remember, Hurts topped 300 yards against Kansas City in this very spot two years ago. Getting more than 7-1 odds on it happening is a nice look and you can sprinkle on smaller bands (300-325 and 326-350) at some massive numbers as well if you think this is a possibility.

Jalen Hurts converts first first down of the game (+1400): This is a crazy number for Hurts?! The Eagles are -- likely -- going to come out and try to run the ball. But those runs might be read options! It's not outrageous at all to suggest Philly decides to mix things up and fake a run to Saquon Barkley, only to have Hurts keep the ball, find a seam in the Chiefs defense and rumble for a first down on the Eagles first possession of the game. Additionally, we can get this if Hurts drops backs to pass early and is pressured, decides to take off running and picks up a first down. Oh yeah and there's the extremely realistic scenario of a third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 early after a decent kickoff return followed by a "Tush Push" for a first down. I really like this look.

R.J. White's Super Bowl LIX novelty prop guide

R.J. White has been one of SportsLine's top NFL experts for years and went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all of his NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season. Now, we've tasked White with helping us with the novelty bets for Super Bowl LIX. That includes the coins toss, the length of the national anthem. the halftime show, and the very-popular Gatorade color. White has made calculated picks for this entire market.

Tyler Sullivan's Super Bowl LIX pick

"There's plenty of star power in this game, but it truly revolves around one person: Patrick Mahomes. He now faces the difficult task of going up against an Eagles defense that ranks No. 1 in the entire NFL in points allowed (17.9) and yards per game allowed (289.3) when accounting for the regular season and postseason production. While that's admittedly quite the mountain to climb, Mahomes is uniquely equipped to take down this Vic Fangio-led defense. In his career, Mahomes is a perfect 8-0 against Fangio's defense (as either a head coach or defensive coordinator) while his team averages 26.9 points per game.

"On top of that, Mahomes is dynamite in games that have a tight spread like we have here. When the spread is less than three points, Mahomes' Chiefs are 7-0 straight up and ATS in his playoff career.

"... Kansas City becomes the NFL's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl champion and Mahomes adds another chapter to his Hall of Fame résumé."

Projected score: Chiefs 28, Eagles 24

The pick: Chiefs -1

SportLine's Alex Selesnick's Super Bowl LIX prop picks

SportLine's Alex Selesnick (aka PropStarz) entered the 2024 season on a 461-350 run with his NFL picks and has how turned his attention to the prop market for Super Bowl LIX. Selesnick has circled three best bets for this game, including a plus money play revolving around one of the star tight ends, who has seen a ton of action heading into this Super Bowl.

John Breech's Super Bowl LIX pick

"If there's one team in the NFL that I've had a good read on all season, it's the Chiefs. Since their Week 6 bye, I've gone 14-0 picking their games straight up and 11-3 against the spread. In the wild-card round, I predicted that they'd score exactly 23 points against the Texans and that's what happened. In the AFC title game, I predicted that they'd beat the Bills by exactly three points and that's what happened.

"The Chiefs are aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, and well, there's a reason that's never happened. At some point, you run into a team that's designed to beat you and I feel like the Eagles match up with the Chiefs better than any team Kansas City has faced this season."

The pick: Eagles 34-24 over Chiefs

Record picking Eagles games this season: 11-9

Record picking Chiefs games this season: 17-2 (My best record picking any team)

Adam Silverstein's Super Bowl LIX pick

Adam Silverstein, the Senior Director of Editorial at CBS Sports and a SportsLine expert, comes into Super Bowl Sunday on an 86-54-4 roll on his NFL picks. Now, he's put this matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles into focus and has made his pick as to who'll be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the confetti settles. He's leaning Over the 49.5 point total.

Jordan Dajani's Super Bowl LIX pick

"They say defense wins championships. The Eagles rank No. 1 in both yards allowed per game (289.3) and scoring defense (17.9 points per game), including playoffs. They are the first defense to enter the Super Bowl ranked first in both categories since the 2014 Seattle Seahawks, who would have won the Super Bowl if Marshawn Lynch got the ball on the goal line.

"Patrick Mahomes may be 8-0 vs. Vic Fangio, but that record is misleading to say the least. Fangio's starting quarterbacks in those matchups were Drew Lock, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Flacco and Teddy Bridgewater, and their offenses averaged 11.9 points per game. It's clear the Eagles offense is better than the units Fangio was trying to support.

"In fact, Mahomes actually performs worse vs. Fangio compared to other defensive minds. In all other games, Mahomes has a 63% conversion rate in the red zone. That figure drops to 37% against Fangio. Mahomes has a 49% conversion rate on third downs when not facing Fangio. That number falls to 38% vs. Fangio. This Eagles defense, which has stars at all three levels, is capable of containing the Chiefs' playmakers.

"Underdogs have won three out of the past four Super Bowls. It happens again this year."

The pick: Eagles +1.5

Projected score: Eagles 30-26

SportsLine's Larry Hartstein's Super Bowl LIX pick

SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has been one of the site's top handicappers and is on a 33-17 (+1329) roll when it comes to betting Chiefs games. As we await kickoff of Super Bowl LIX, Hartstein has now unveiled his bet for the game. He's leaning Under the point total.