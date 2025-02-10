NEW ORLEANS -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a masterclass performance in capturing his first Super Bowl title, finishing 17 of 22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards and another score.

Hurts finished with 293 yards and three touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP honors in the 40-22 shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs. The performance was one for the record books for Hurts, who etched his name amongst the greatest quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era.

There were numerous records Hurts set and matched in the Super Bowl with his victory. Here were the some of the notables (per CBS Sports Research):

Most total touchdowns in a quarterback's first two Super Bowl starts (seven)

Sixth player all-time with 3+ total touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls

Second quarterback with a 70% completion rate and 3+ total touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls (Tom Brady is the other)

Most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history (72), breaking his own record of 70 in Super Bowl LVII . Hurts has the two highest single-game rushing yardage totals by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Fourth quarterback to win Super Bowl after losing first Super Bowl start (Len Dawson, Bob Griese, John Elway)

Third quarterback to start and win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl (Joe Namath, Joe Montana)

First quarterback to defeat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs not named Joe Burrow or Tom Brady. Mahomes was previously 15-0 against quarterbacks not named Burrow or Brady.

First quarterback to win Super Bowl drafted after Patrick Mahomes (2018 or later).

Hurts was also the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl rematch between opposing quarterbacks, as the other three quarterbacks who won the first meeting won the second one. The Eagles won the last 14 games Hurts started and finished, and he was also the quarterback of the team that had the most points in a conference championship and Super Bowl combined by any team in NFL history.

What Hurts accomplished for the Eagles in 2024 was historic, and he's slowly making his way into the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the game.