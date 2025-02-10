NEW ORLEANS -- Jalen Hurts processed the first Super Bowl loss of his career, outdueling Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII as the Philadelphia Eagles came up three points short of victory. Hurts took that loss with him for two years, hoping to get back on the biggest stage.

This time, Hurts outplayed Mahomes again and the Eagles easily defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the biggest Super Bowl blowouts in recent memory. Hurts was excellent in another Super Bowl, finishing 17 of 22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 72 yards and another score. He finished with 293 yards and three touchdowns in the win, becoming the first quarterback with seven total touchdowns in his first two Super Bowl starts -- while winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Hurts was excellent on the biggest stage again, but he wouldn't have gotten to this point without Mahomes. The loss to Mahomes shaped Hurts to shine on the biggest stage once again.

"I have a ton of respect for Pat. It's always a pleasure to compete against him," Hurts said. "I have the utmost respect for him as a

player. Things come right on time and you know, the last Super Bowl wasn't our time yet. Sometimes we have to accept that you have to wait your turn."

Hurts became the third quarterback to defeat Mahomes in the playoffs (Joe Burrow and Tom Brady were the others) and the first quarterback since John Elway to win a Super Bowl after losing in a Super Bowl debut. Hurts also broke his own record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl (72, had 70 in Super Bowl LVII). He's also the second quarterback to have a completion percentage of 70% or higher and have three-plus touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls (Tom Brady is the other).

Hurts learned a lot from the loss to Mahomes, who always respected Hurts. The victory didn't surprise Mahomes in the slightest.

"The one thing that I've always respected about Jalen is that he's a winner," Mahomes said. "I said it after the first Super Bowl we played against them, I said he will be back, and he was, and he got the better of me today.

"I'm sure we'll face again at some point in our careers in a big game like this."