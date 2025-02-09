Before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, NFL legends Michael Strahan and Tom Brady, wearing "NOLA Strong" and LAFD shirts, spent time remembering those lost in recent tragedies across the country. The two walked down Bourbon Street, the scene of a deadly attack where a man intentionally drove a truck down the popular and busy street in January.

Strahan, Brady and others walked down the iconic street, while showing support for those impacted and praising the resiliency of the city.

"Here on Bourbon Street, always the heart and soul of New Orleans, this year began with a terror attack that tried to shatter its spirit," Strahan began.

"But the resilience of New Orleans is matched by the resolve of our country, when tragedy strikes we don't break, we come together, we rise above and never let evil win," Brady said.

Strahan continued: "As we get ready for sport's biggest day, we gather together with heavy hearts for our family and friends, from North Carolina to Los Angeles, from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, whose last few months have left us reliant on each other in ways we've never imagined."

Brady concluded the sentiment, saying, "But in moments when heads are down and hope feels lost, something powerful always rises: The American spirit of courage, generosity and unity."

Grammy award winner and former Super Bowl halftime show performer Lady Gaga sat down at a piano to perform "Hold My Hand" to honor those lost in recent tragedies.

Here's a look at the full performance:

"Tonight we come together, because that's who we are and that's what we do," Strahan said immediately following the performance, welcoming all to Super Bowl LIX.