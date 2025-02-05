We are down to the final two teams in the NFL as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will duke it out against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philly finds itself in the big game after blowing out the Commanders in the conference championship, while K.C. had a much tighter matchup on its hands but was able to edge out the Bills to keep its hopes of a three-peat alive.

For the Eagles, this is a shot at revenge after K.C. snatched a Lombardi Trophy from their grasps back in Super Bowl LVII just a couple years ago. Meanwhile, the train keeps chugging with the Chiefs, who are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Given all that's surrounding this game, the anticipation is at a fever pitch. While many talking heads and spectators are chucking out their takes for who they believe will be the last team standing, who do the oddsmakers have as the favorite to win it all? Below, we'll look at the latest odds of Super Bowl LIX (as of Feb. 5).

Super Bowl LIX odds

All NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus

Game Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs vs. Eagles (in New Orleans) Chiefs -1.5 48.5 Chiefs -123, Eagles +103

Notable trends

Chiefs vs. Eagles (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Fox, fubo)

The Chiefs opened as a 2-point favorite, but the spread quickly settled in at Kansas City -1.5. Making the Chiefs the favorite in this game is a tad surprising given that the Eagles were the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl entering Championship Sunday at +175 with K.C. behind them at +240. Now, a Chiefs moneyline win is -123 and an Eagles moneyline win is +103.

This is just the seventh time that the spread in the Super Bowl was 1.5 or smaller. In those prior six Super Bowls, the team that was favored has covered four times. However, underdogs are 10-7 outright in the past 17 Super Bowls.

2025 Super Bowl MVP odds, picks, best bets: Why Saquon can break a drought, plus some decent long shots Will Brinson

This season, the Chiefs are 9-10 ATS (including playoffs), which includes an 8-8 mark as a favorite. As for the Eagles, they were a much better team to back against the number throughout the year, owning a 13-7 ATS record. That 65% cover rate was the second highest in the NFL. Philadelphia has only been an underdog three times this season. In all of those matchups, the Eagles not only covered but have also won outright.

Meanwhile, the total for this head-to-head is currently situated at 48.5, which is down a full point from the open. The Under is a combined 22-17 between these two teams this season. Overall, the total is 28-28-1 in Super Bowl history (no total listed for Super Bowl I).

The SportsLine Projection Model, which is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, has revealed its Super Bowl 59 picks. Check them out here at SportsLine.